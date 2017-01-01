Udyomitra Professional Network A Door to Opportunity
Connect to professionals and connect to opportunity on udyomitra professional network. Discover and connect with your college mates, co-workers and people around you. Expand your identity and maintain your network. Udyomitra allows professionals to create profiles describing their work, skills, education, projects, personal details and showcase your portfolio. Post jobs without any limitation and hire professionals. Promote your company and expand brand visibility through the udyomitra professional network. Join Udyomitra for free, build and manage your network.
Professional
Udyomitra is a user friendly application which helps to build a career.
No payment is required for udyomitra professional network
Resumes of the professional are automatically generated by Udyomitra.
Awareness about the job opportunities at urban and rural area.
Right job for the right professional at the preferred location is achieved.
Organization
Organizations can easily hire professionals through Udyomitra.
No investment or payment needed to hire professionals.
No limit on the number of jobs posted.
A large amount of data can be collected.
Right professional for the right job from preferred location.